Asokwa Stands Still As Mama Pat Files Her Nomination Forms

The whole of Asokwa Municipality came to a standstill as lovers of Madam Patricia Appiagyei led her through the principal streets on Friday.

The long queue of entourage included the former constituency chairman Mr. Robert Asare Bediako, delegates, market women, Disabled Association of Asokwa and several youth.

The procession which started at Fire Service was to announce to every other person of the filing of nomination forms by the Member of Parliament.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, incumbent Member of Parliament for Asokwa last Friday shook the grounds of the famous municipality as she filed her nomination forms in grand style.

Addressing party members and journalists at the party office, Madam Appiagyei who is also the Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation was full of gratitude to the party for keeping faith with her till now.

She assured of more developments in the constituency the should MP they vote for Nana Addo and herself.

She noted that there was more to be done for the communities within the constituency hence her decision to run for a third term as the party's representative for Asokwa.

Madam Appiagyei asked delegates to endorse her decision when the time comes up on April 25.