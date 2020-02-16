MTN Ghana Gives 14,000 Pints Of Blood To Ghanaians

Listen to article

MTN Ghana Foundation has since the inception of the valentine’s day blood donation exercise obtained over fourteen thousand pints of blood.

The donation exercise which started in 2011 has enhanced the health and recovery rates of many sick people.

The Acting General Manager, Northern Business District of MTN, Adjoa Afrakoma Baah Obeng who revealed this to journalists noted that the telecoms company is now going a step further to construct a bleeding center in the Central Region.

According to her, it is all geared towards aiding sick people who need blood to gain the needed strength.

Anty Adjoa as she is affectionately called hoped that a time would come when many people would voluntarily and joyfully donate blood so that many more lives could be saved.

She was addressing the media during the Valentine’s day blood donation exercise held at the Kumasi Technical Institute.

“At MTN we take Corporate Social Responsibility seriously and we shall continue to undertake projects that positively affect the lives of all Ghanaians”. She noted.

Three centers including T.I Ahmadiya Senior High School and Katanga Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology saw the exercise facilitated by the MTN in Kumasi.

The exercise which was usually held in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi alone, was extended to all the 16 regions of the country this year.

The Deputy Chief Blood Donor at KATH Transfusion Unit, Christian Oppong Mensah commended MTN for its commitment in partnering his outfit to sensitize people to donate blood.

These exercises, he noted for the past decade has enabled the unit to store blood for emergency services at KATH.

He called for more partnerships from the corporate world to enable the unit carry out more outreach programs to sensitize the public.

"Our greatest challenge is in the area of education and we need more sponsors to support us carry out periodic education to clear the misconception many had about blood donation", Mr Mensah revealed.