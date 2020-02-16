Operation Vanguard Extort Over 43,500k, Steal iPhones During Raid At Crisphil Goldfields Limited

Listen to article

It has emerged that some Operation Vanguard operatives are no longer chasing illegal miners but have chosen to rather harass legally registered mining companies with the aim of extorting monies and taking hold of their belongings.

An illegal raid of the residence of the staff of Crisphil Goldfields Limited in Tarkwa, Western region, sanctioned by the Tarkwa Regional Command of Operation Vanguard, Captain Kabila has exposed the grand extortion Operation Vanguard is involved in.

This reporter can authoritatively confirm that in the early hours of Wednesday 12th February 2020 around 3:30am, some members of Operation Vanguard led by Captain Kabila and Nana Yaw Boadu from nowhere raided the residence of workers of Criphil Goldfields Limited, who are mostly Chinese lined them up, took their monies, iPhones and also drove away their Toyota Hilux Pick Up Vehicle.

The amount of money lost is over GHC43,500, including USD $120 RMB 700 and 42g gold, two iPhones, laptops, and their bags.

CCTV Cameras at the Residence captured the footage of the rounding up during the raid around 3:Am Wednesday 12th February 2020.

It didn't end there, they drove all of them numbering over 10 to a mining site and took photos of them to make it look like those arrested Chinese were caught in the act of illegal mining.

From the information gathered so far, it appears this operation was not executed on orders of the authorities and relevant institutions.

It is also not clear whether the Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, is or unaware of the operation.

Chief Security Of Crisphil Goldfields Limited, Narrating How The Whole Raid Occurred