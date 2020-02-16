Buffer Stock Gets ¢50m To Buy Foods From Farmers

Minister of State at the Agric Ministry, Dr. Jule Nura has disclosed an amount of GHS 50 million has been released to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to buy produce from local farmers.

Dr. Jule Nura says the move forms part of the government's drive to boost the agricultural sector. He was speaking at a forum in Accra.

“By the President’s directive, GHS 50 million has been released to the Buffer Stock to fill all their stores across the country. We can be sure that all stores that will be stocked means that farmers will not have a problem again.”

To ensure the security of farmers and insulate them against losses resulting from the anticipated increases in production, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has set up the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

The government, in line with its mandate to accelerate the modernization of agriculture and to increase the productivity of the Ghanaian farmer , has introduced a number of interventions to achieve this mandate.

These interventions include the introduction of block farms program which has made it possible for mechanization and extension services to be spread out to cover a large acreage and a large number of farmers.

Others are increased subsidization of fertilizers and improved seeds.

Also, the injection of more tractors and other farm machinery and equipment at subsidized prices for increased mechanization was part of the agenda.

These interventions coupled with investment in irrigation over the last cropping season has led to a larger than anticipated increase in the production of cereals.

