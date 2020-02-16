Nurses, Midwives Establish Educational Fund For Ruth Eshun’s Children

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has set up an educational fund to cater for the three children of a 37-year old nurse who was gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants at Ayoum in the Ashanti Region.

The nurse was murdered while returning from work.

Mourners, sympathizers, and stakeholders within the nursing profession say they are united in the grief with a single voice calling for finality to the heinous crime.

She was laid to rest on Saturday.

But, President of the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo says plans to have the education fund is to ensure that the children of the deceased do not have their access to education interrupted following their mother’s demise.

She said, GHS 10,00o has already been allocated as initial mount and called on the union members to contribute as expected.

“We as a union in collaboration with all the nurses and midwives institutions in Ghana, we are instituting an education fund for Ruth’s children. This is to ensure that their education is not curtailed in anyway so they can go to the university level and beyond. So we are putting in seed money of GHS 10,000 and we are looking forward to the other institutions to add on so that, once invested, the money will grow over time so the children can also benefit from it.”

Family still demands justice after burial

Meanwhile, the bereaved relatives of the deceased say they still stand by their calls for justice even after her burial.

Brother of deceased’s husband, Joseph Kobinah says they are contemplating relocating the family from the area.

“In fact, we are still calling for justice. The police have been updating us so we hope the law will take its course. We are also pleading with the general public to give whatever information they have to the police. Whoever knows anything about the murder should inform the police. We are so surprised at how this thing happened. We are also thinking about relocating children.”

