Protest Over Delay In Disbursement Of Student Loans

It has been a while, of which Students have been agitating in various means to get their money from the outfit of Student Loan Trust Fund(SLTF).

Sitting from afar, it seems the management of SLTF has turned in to deaf ears and in fact, they keep on defending this with some flimsy excuses.

We as a coalition, have had enough from the management, and we can't wait for another epistle which will be full of excuses. To us, it is a total failure and total breach of contract from their part. We are challenging the management of SLTF to come out with the number of students they have paid since last semester, as it has been a mantra from their part that, they have paid a lot of students.

With this exhibition of incompetence and breach of contract, the coalition hereby announcing 28th February 2020 as the official date to embark on a peaceful demonstration. All Tertiary Students across the length and breadth of this country, with the status of being a beneficiary or not, are invited to join this exercise.

Signed

Adjei Boakye

0552905813.

(Convener)

Adjei Shadrack

0543281743

(Head of Communication)

Simon Awotumyeigi

0241666586

(Head of Operations)