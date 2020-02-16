Cape Coast South Constituency Youth Wing Donates To Special School And Metro Hospital

The Cape Coast South Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) donated assorted drinks and boxes of water including boxes of Chocolate to Aboom Special School and Cape Coast Metro Hospital on Friday, 14th February 2020 as part of their valentine package and Health walk.

Speaking at both functions, the Cape Coast South Constituency Youth Organiser of the NDC, Alhassan Mohammed (Paapa) hinted that valentine is a Special day to express love especially to less privileged, people with disabilities, the sick and the weak in the society.

The Youth Organiser assured the two institutions of the MP's continuous support in the areas of educational materials and Health care deliverables.

He first presented to the headteacher of Aboom Special School on behalf of the MP, Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and the Constituency. The team later continued to Metro Hospital where the same items including boxes of chocolate were delivered to the management of the Hospital.

The Youth Wing is preparing heavily to shake Cape Coast South with their maiden Health walk dubbed "Rescue Ghana- Arise Ghana Youth" on Sunday 16th February 2020.

The Youth Organiser was accompanied by Hon. Joseph Hagan, Deputy Youth Organiser, Hon. George Justice Arthur, Constituency Secretary, Comrade Victor Nanka-Bruce, Constituency Organiser, Comrade Akosuwa Ofosuwa, Constituency Communication Officer, Hon. Kweku Boateng Dotsi, Aboom Methodist "B" Branch Chairman, Comrade Stephen Anobil, Ola GNTC Branch Chairman and some members of the youth wing.