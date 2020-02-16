Kete Krachi: Nine Killed, 51 Others In Bad Condition After Road Crash

Nine persons have been confirmed dead following a road accident at Monkra between Dambai and Kete Krachi in the Oti Region on Saturday February 15.

51 others in critical condition are receiving treatment at the Krachi District Hospital.

The Kete Krachi District Police Command has noted that the victims were returning from a funeral when the incident occurred.

District Commander, DSP Kwabena Nkrumah who spoke to Citi News said, preliminary investigations show that a mechanical fault caused the carnage.

“The accident involved a Rhino cargo truck conveying mourners from a funeral grounds to their hometown. When they got to the Monkra junction, the driver realized that there was a mechanical defect, so he veered off the road and the vehicle turned on the other side. On the spot, three were reported dead and 57 were sent to the hospital. As we speak, six of them have also died bringing the death toll to nine. Some of the others have been admitted and are receiving treatment.”

