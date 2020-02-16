Gov't To Tackle Overcrowding In Prisons

President Akufo-Addo says government is concerned about the deplorable conditions in Ghana’s prisons.

The grim conditions in Ghana's prisons have been condemned by observers as dehumanizing.

However the President Akufo-Addo said government will soon roll out a program aimed at decongesting the prisons.

He made the remark at a meeting with the leadership of Amnesty International Ghana.

“The conditions in our prisons have for some time not been acceptable. The building of more prisons which is the solution always goes back to the issue of the treasury and what is available but nevertheless it is something that should be addressed.

“The Interior Minister said he has heard you and I have no doubt that he agrees with you as I do and we ought to do something to improve the conditions and particularly in dealing with the issue of overcrowding in our prisons.”

Gov't working to improve healthcare in prisons – Bawumia

Government in Octover 2019 indicated that it is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders to improve health systems in Ghana's prisons.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who disclosed this said in line with this programme, over forty (40) medical personnel had been posted to various prison establishments, while a national policy had also been launched to register all inmates onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Vice President Bawumia, who made the disclosure at the Graduation Parade of Officer Cadet Course Intake 26 of the Ghana Prisons Service added that all prison infirmaries are to be accredited to receive national health insurance claims soon.

“Government is also working closely with the Service to improve the health system within our prisons. The Service has steadily increased the intake of medical personnel towards achieving the same purpose.”

“A national policy was launched in 2018 at Nsawam to register all inmates onto the National Health Insurance Scheme. I am happy to state that 80% of inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison have been covered. Under this same policy, all prison infirmaries are to be accredited to receive National Health Insurance claims. Here also, the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Ankaful Maximum Security Prison and Koforidua Local Prison have received the necessary accreditation to receive claims. The plan is to extend the accreditation to all prison establishments and the infirmaries.”

—citinewsroom