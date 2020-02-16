NPP Parliamentary Candidate To Sue NDC Executives

Listen to article

Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful has threatened a law suit against some constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

This follows a ress statement signed by Galahad Alex Andoh, Communications Officer, his deputy, Rexford Mensah and Andrews Kojo Duodo, Secretary, all executive officers of the NDC in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency accusing the Parliamentary Candidate for interrupting an ongoing investigations into the missing excavators seized from illegal miners.

They accused the PC based on a purported memo issued to NPP national executives by Dr. Ekow Ewusi to sweep matters under the carpet to set free the main suspect in the case, 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Central Region Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi.

The parliamentary candidate in an interview debunked the accusations described them as flawed, malicious and demeaning.

"So the point is that, I did not issue the purported memo, as a matter of fact I saw it as any other body on Facebook and I had to issue a disclaimer. So i must say, I have no idea, absolutely no idea about the said memo," the parliamentary candidate stated.

According to him, the NPP deals with poling station executives and that, the fact that the memo mentioned branches, revealed that it was concocted by the oppositionn members in the constituency.

The parliamentary candidate again debunked a claim that, Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi purchased vehicles for him (Dr Rashid) and distributed across the constituency, saying that, the vehicles were purchased by himself to address the hardships on constituents.

"It is fallacious and unwarranted. Mr. Ekow Ewusi has given me not even a car tyre or bicycle let alone cars," he said.

Based on this, he has instructed his lawyers to file a law suit against signatories of the statement.

He said, the NDC has organized three press conferences within the space of one month in a calculated effort to tarnish his image.

According to him, the effort to unseat the current member of parliament for the area, Hon. Casely Ato Forsen is the reason for the vicious attack.

"They are just doing this to discredit the process and make me unpopular but they are rather making me popular. These are calculated efforts to impugn on my reputation and I shall take them on," he emphasised.