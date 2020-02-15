UK Based NPP Executive Eric Amofa Files Nomination For Asante Akyem South Seat

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem South of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Eric Amofa has filed his nomination form with a strong appeal to the party’s Constituency Executives to create a level playing field for all the aspirants ahead of the April 25 contest.

He said the executives have the primary responsibility to give equal opportunities to all the aspirants without any biases, favouritism or necessarily aligning themselves to any particular candidate.

Mr. Amofa stormed the NPP constituency office at Juaso on Friday 14th February 2020 with massive followers of enthusiastic party youth who marched through the principal streets of the town chanting victory songs for the MP hopeful.

His nomination forms were received by the Constituency Secretary, Mr. William Obeng and the Chairman, Mr. Gilbert Adarkwa Yiadom, who thanked Mr Amofa for availing himself for the contest and also appreciated him for conducting himself peacefully and maturely.

According to the UK-based Financial Analyst, he will embark on nothing but decent, mature and insult-free campaign to ensure unity in the NPP.

The Aspirant who is the Deputy Organiser of the NPP in the UK commended the Constituency Executives for their cooperation from the time he announced his intentions till the day of filing his nomination. Mr. Amofa promised to restrain his supporters from ever attacking any aspirant or engaging in indecent campaign.

About Mr. Eric Amofa Junior

He is a UK and Ghana based Social Activist and Financial Analyst born at Juaso in the Asante Akyem Municipality. He is about 40 years old. He holds Masters Degree in International Banking and Finance, Masters Degree in Social Work and BSc in Business Management from the University of Salford, Manchester UK.

Eric Amofa Junior also has HND in Marketing from Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University), Diploma in Public Relations -ICM UK, Diploma in Journalism and Marketing from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Kumasi and also attended Juaso L/A Primary School, Juaso L/A JSS and Juaso Senior Secondary School. The NPP aspirant works as a Social Worker in the UK County Council.

He formerly worked as Operational and Compliance Risk Analyst in a UK financial institution head office; worked as a supervisory committee chairman with Nottingham Credit Union head office UK; Worked as a Finance Administrator in a UK hospitality organisation; worked at the Asante Akyem Rural Bank at Juaso and Kumasi for 6 years and later joined the First Allied Saving and Loans as Credit Officer at Obuasi.

Political career and experience

Mr. Eric Amofa Junior is the current NPP UK Branch Deputy Organiser; Nottingham NPP Chapter Chairman; and Nottingham NPP Chapter Secretary from 2014 to April 2018.

He is also a Founding member of TESCON NPP- UK – 2017; Founding member and National Leader: National Union of Ghanaian Student Association UK (NUGSA UK) 2017; Founder – Nottingham NPP Chapter April 2014; Manchester NPP Chapter Organiser from 2011 to 2013 and Co-Founder: Manchester NPP Chapter January 2011.