NPP Primaries: Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi File Nominations On Monday

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi will on Monday, February 17 submit her nomination form to the Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee (CPEC) at the party office in Bogoso.

The MP who doubles as the minister for tourism, arts and culture is seeking to re-election as Parliamentary candidate in the upcoming primaries slated for April 25 this year.

According to residents, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi's outstanding lobbying skills and active representation in parliament, has created international links and positioned the constituency well to attract infrastructure development and capacity building support from local and foreign sources.

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi is poised to continue to offer selfless and accessible leadership and work to address the fundamental needs of constituents to promote the well-being and development of the constituency.

Due to this, delegates are ready and willing to acclaim her as unopposed ahead of the 2020 general elections, this they believe will enable the legislator to proceed with her developmental agenda.