EXPOSED!! Operation Vanguard's Chief Extortionist Nana Yaw Boadu

Incontrovertible pieces of information chanced upon by this reporter give credence to the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo's government's efforts at dealing with illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey are being sabotaged in broad daylight by his own people.

This network can reveal that it has become so glaring that the people the president entrusted to deal with the Galamsey menace are now complicit and have become key beneficiaries.

One of the notorious faces caught in this bullying and extortion spree under the guise of Operation Vanguard is Nana Yaw Boadu, who uses the phone number 0208 765.....

The modus operandi of Nana Yaw Boadu is to haunt illegal miners especially the Chinese.

Nana Yaw Boadu would threaten them, seize their gold and also extort monies from them. He single-handedly takes full charge of these booties.

To make matters worse, he has been linked to some of the missing excavators which have become an albatross to the Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

A reference case is a fresh case at the Nima Police Station involving the detention of some 7 Chinese miners.

The Nima Police detained 7 Chinese nationals with 4 out of them fallen ill according to information gathered.

The Chinese, who were 9 in all, were arrested on Wednesday for 'NO WORK AND RESIDENT PERMIT' by this same NANA YAW BOADU in the Central Region on Wednesday.

Nobody knows the whereabouts of the gold and cash Nana Yaw Boadu seized as at now.

Unfortunately for him, he is not even aware that his victims have been able to trail and identify him.

They have also further been refused bail. The detainees are believed to be workers of Crisel Mining Company, a legally registered mining company in good standing.

As at Valentine's Day Friday 14th February 2020, the Nima Police had released two out of the suspects but the 7 others are still under detention.

All efforts by their Chinese translator to secure bail for them as at Friday night proved futile with the Nima police breaking the normal 48-hour detention laws.

More details unfolding...