Livestreaming: Newsfile Discusses Bawumia Town Hall Meeting, Missing Excavators By News Desk Listen to articleJoy News analysis programme, Newsfile is discussing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presentation at the town meeting in Kumasi. The panelists will also do justice to other trending issues regarding the hundreds of missing galamsey excavators. Watch here:
Livestreaming: Newsfile Discusses Bawumia Town Hall Meeting, Missing Excavators
Joy News analysis programme, Newsfile is discussing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presentation at the town meeting in Kumasi.
The panelists will also do justice to other trending issues regarding the hundreds of missing galamsey excavators.
Watch here:
Headlines