NPP Primaries: After I Made Akufo-Addo Appoint Asenso-Boakye, He Still Want To Contest Me – Bantama MP

The Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, says he begged the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye three times not to contest him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, Mr Asenso-Boakye has refused and filed his nomination forms to still contest him.

According to Mr Aboagye, he begged through the Chief of Staff and the Bantama chief after he personally approached and pleased with Mr Asenso-Boakye to rescind his decision to allow him go unopposed.

He noted that despite all the pleas, Mr Asenso-Boakye has picked and submitted nomination forms to contest him in the primaries.

Speaking to the media when he filed his nomination at the constituency office on Friday, 14 February 2020, he said it is unnecessary for the Deputy Chief of Staff to contest him despite his hard work.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, he said was given the Deputy Chief of Staff post after he (Okyem Aboagye) helped President Akufo-Addo with massive campaign and financial support to win the 2016 general elections.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, he said having been given the post has decided to contest and unseat him instead of concentrating on that position.

Mr Okyem Aboakye pleaded with the delegate to shun Asenso-Boakye and vote massively for him to continue the developmental work he has started.

---with files from classfmonline