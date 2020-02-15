Delegates Pledge Support For Manhyia North MP, As He Files His Nomination Forms

About 370 delegates in the Manhyia North constituency have pledged their unflinching support for their Member of Parliament Collins Owusu Amankwah who filed his Parliamentary candidature forms on Friday.

Many of the remaining 153 delegates who could not join their colleagues due to some difficulties also sent words of encouragement and support to their beloved MP.

Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah who is vying to represent the party for the third straight time was also accompanied by six out of the seven Assembly members in his constituency, about 300 aged men and women (people above 60 years), and the youth from the various electoral areas in the constituency.

Spokesperson for the delegates David Frimpong from Krofrom East Electoral Area said they did not see any reason to their MP who has now gained so much experience in the parliamentary circles and could also go every length lobbying for development for the constituency.

He said ‘through hard work and God’s Grace our brother Chief Amankwah is among the leadership of not only Ghanaian parliament but also other Association of parliamentarians across Africa’.

This according to him, shows how every well-meaning person in the New Patriotic Party should be supportive of the ‘young but much-experienced MP’.

Addressing journalists after filing his forms, the Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah thanked the delegates for the love and kindness they showed him by picking and paying for his forms.

“I had planned to call some of you to arrange for us to go pick the forms but before o realized you had not only picked but paid for me as well, this is not just surprising but gratifying and am very grateful”. He noted.

People’s brother as he is affectionately called said his vision of creating a prosperous constituency is still on course, mentioning some of his many achievements since becoming MP.

“In 2017, you all recall that in 2017 I bought an ambulance for this constituency and now we have an additional one, All our roads are being tarred, I will be donating another set of 100 computer sets to some schools in this constituency as I have been doing, about 300 of our sister now have sewing machines to aid their work and thereby unemployment is reduced here and the list goes on and on”.

He outlined amidst wild cheers from the delegates who could attest to the tall list of life-saving successes of the MP.

The MP called on all Ghanaians especially his constituents to vote for Nana Akufu Addo As President and Collins Owusu Amankwah As MP In the coming general elections.

Chairman of the constituency’s Council of Elders who received his forms promised to submit it to the regional for onward submission to the Headquarters of the party.

Meanwhile, ModernGhana has gleaned that another aspirant in the constituency Akwasi Konadu also filed his nomination forms yesterday, accompanied by about 28 delegates and some relatives.