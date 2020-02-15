“Regard February 14 As Chocolate Day Not For Sexual Activities”

As part of measures at promoting and patronizing Made-In-Ghana chocolate and cocoa products, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi has advised the youth to regard February 14 as Chocolate Day and abstain from immoral sexual activities.

According to her, it is important to celebrate what is unique about Ghana and sell to the world than indulging in something that is not needed to be encouraged by the youth.

Speaking on the theme ‘My Chocolate Experience, my holistic wellbeing’ at the Chocolate Day 2020 celebration, Mrs Gyasi said “The National Chocolate is in its 15th year and we are looking forward to creating awareness on its positive effect on its consumption and also minimize social vices associated with the celebration of Valentine’s Day”

She mentioned that the youth must accept the chocolate day is the new trend every 14th of February and drift away from the indecencies in connection with the celebration of St. Valentine Day.

The Minister also mentioned that the country is proud to have instituted the ‘National Chocolate Day’ adding that event tends to change the widely spread perception of promoting promiscuity which is linked to Valentine Day to the consumption of Made-In-Ghana chocolate.

She said “This event is helping to generate more revenue for National Development. The increase of patronage of our chocolate and cocoa-based products have offered employment opportunities to numerous Artisanal Chocolate lovers and cocoa-based products Entrepreneurs among others”

She encouraged the public to patronize Made-In-Ghana products which have nutritional and health benefits.

“Cultivate the habit of presenting Ghanaian Chocolate and other locally made cocoa products to families and loved ones on special occasions such as Birthdays, Christmas and Chocolate Day. Make good use of our products” she added.

She urged entrepreneurs to explore new ways of presenting Made-In-Ghana chocolates and cocoa-based products adding that it's packaging much be appealing to attract the International markets.

She lauded the COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company for being partners over the past 15 years.

Hon. Gyasi also tasked Organizations in the Hospitality industry to introduce cocoa in their menu and not only coffee than tea.

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman commended the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey for introducing National Chocolate Day to replace Valentine Day in Ghana.

He said “This has increased the patronage and the consumption of chocolate. I want to urge our friends in the Hospitality Industry to stop the tea/coffee rather introduce and promote Ghanaian cocoa”

He further mentioned that since COCOBOD and CPC have led the way, it is appropriate for the Tourism and Hospitality Industry to follow the trend.

Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo tasked Organisers of events t ensure that ‘Cocoa Break’ is added to their programme line-ups.

He said “Let us promote our own. Chocolate is good and our children tend to have sharper IQs from frequent eating of chocolates”

Managing Director of Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), Nana Agyenim Boateng said “We are championing the course. We are doing tiger nut spread with cocoa. We all know what we get from Tiger Nuts, so blend it with cocoa and it is another story likewise cashew nuts with cocoa”

He added that CPC has added 6 new varieties adding that it seeks to process the vision of 50% by 2020/202.

In an exclusive interview with Modern Ghana, Chairman for the Occasion, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Osu Mantse said he is disappointed Ghana is now boasting of the importance of chocolate, cocoa products and other natural resources the country has.

He said “Although it is a laudable idea, Ghana should have been far ahead than today in the area of Chocolate and other cocoa processing products. Let us not forget that whenever the country exports, we put monies in the pockets of other people whiles we are gifted to retain our money”

He added that it is about time, Ghana adds value to its natural resources adding that it will not only boost the economy but change the country likewise its citizens.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI stressed that the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda introduced by the President Akufo-Addo is a creditable initiative since it will put monies in the pockets of local citizens than foreigners and also boost the economy.

“We are lazy people. We are talking too much! The ‘Book-Knowledge’ is enough. Let us roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty instead of sitting in the offices and writing because by getting our hands dirty, we make an impact” he added.

Wife of Late Obetsebi Lamptey, Madam Esther Obetsebi Lamptey thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, COCOBOD and the CPC for dedicating the 15TH Anniversary in memory of her late partner.

She said “He loved Ghana so well. He always wished the country soar high. Chocolate and Cocoa was on his heart. Today, we are here celebrating something he introduced. Today should be a chocolate day and not valentine day. You can do other things but focus on what we have in Ghana”

She used the occasion to advise the youth to desist from deviant behaviours which will not add progress to their education.

A minute silence was held for the souls of Late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and Tetteh Quarshie for their great ideas which today, in reality, is projecting Ghana to the world.

A citation was also presented to Madam Esther Obetsebi Lamptey.

Some Ghanaians who partook in the Tourism Ministry’s chocolate day challenge on their various social media platforms were rewarded.