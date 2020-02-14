Nominations Open To Join Commonwealth Youth Council

Listen to article

Nominations are now open for nine youth leaders to represent the Commonwealth’s 1.4 billion young people on the Commonwealth Youth Council.

The Commonwealth Youth Council is seeking candidates for its executive positions to serve from 2020 to 2022. Candidates must have at least three years of experience working with a national youth council or a registered youth-led organisation.

Speaking from London, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said: “The Commonwealth Youth Council draws together talent from all our regions, and provides a forum to focus and amplify the voices of young people.

“Its representatives combine ambition with action and enable the needs and expectations of youth in our member countries to be heard.

“This helps equip the Commonwealth to tackle pressing social, economic and political issues, and alerts us to emerging global trends so that we can prepare collectively to deliver a common future that is fairer and safer for all.”

Commonwealth citizens, aged 15-27, are eligible to submit nominations by 20 March 2020 for the following positions:

Chairperson Vice-Chairperson - Inclusion and Engagement

Vice-Chairperson - Partnerships and Resources

Vice-Chairperson – Policy and Advocacy

Regional Representative - Africa and Europe

Regional Representative - Asia Regional

Representative – Caribbean and Americas

Regional Representative – Pacific

Representative - Special Interest Groups (any region)

After nominations and clearance, shortlisted candidates will start campaigning from 17 April leading up to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in June where each country will cast a vote in the elections.

The selected candidates will lead and give strategic advice to the council taking a strong lead in upholding youth advocacy.

Set up in 2013, the council has emerged as one of the world’s most diverse youth-led bodies. It aims to advance the youth development agenda and enhance young people’s participation at all levels.