Ghana Diaspora Women embarks on donations towards girl child education in Ghana

A Non-Governmental Organization, Ghana Diaspora Women visited Volta and Eastern regions in Ghana on 12th February, 2020 to make donations to some selected schools and communities. Among the items they donated are exercise books and sanitary pads for the young girls.

In the Volta region, they visited Hohoe Constituency where the team were honoured to be welcomed by both the Incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Bernice Heloo and the newly elected Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress who is most likely to ascend the seat due to the party’s dominance in the area Dr. Margaret Kweku and her team.

The team educated women, young girls and the youth in the constituency on the role of women and the impact that they can make together through partnership. The women organizer and her team together with others in the community pledged that they are solidly behind them and offered very motivating words of encouragement.

They also had the opportunity to be taken on a tour of the constituency to visit the children and girls of GBI Special School where they were told some of the kids are doing so well on international platforms in sports.

" We met 3 medalists including Gold who recently returned from Dubai", the team said.

The Ghana Diaspora Women in a speech appreciated the efforts of Hon Bernice Heloo, Professor Dr Kweku, the Headteacher and staff of GBI Special School and Queenmother Mama Gadzersi who gave them a warm reception and embraced their vision.

They added in a statement that all their two visits yesterday were experiential. The leadership of GDW also stated that they are glad to have received deep education on the state of affairs back home and the important role that Ghanaians in the Diaspora have to play via partnership with their sisters and brothers home for the advancement of national development.

"Once again we send a massive thank you Hon Dr Bernice Heloo,

Dr. Margaret Kweku, Hon. Paul Ansah and Hon Wabenzi.

We are grateful to our Ghana Chapter especially the head of the team Mrs Doryce Ayim for her commitment.

To Mrs Agnes Wiafe -Global Coordinator, Mrs Amanda Rashid Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Darko- Mensah and everyone who made yesterday a success for our team.