Ghana Post Honoured For Quality Service

Listen to article

Ghana Post has received an Honorary Award For Quality of Service at the 40th Anniversary celebrations of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) held in Tanzania recently. The award is for designated operators that have excelled and certified by UPU on Quality of Service.

This latest award comes on the back of other awards including the Best EMS Customer Care Award, Excellence in Innovation Award among others.

The Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) is a specialized institution of the African Union. Its main objective is to coordinate all activities aimed at developing postal services on the African continent.

Other countries who were also honoured include Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini and Ethiopia as Champion on UPU Quality of Service certification.

Ghana Post has performed tremendously in the last 3 years under Managing Director James Kwofie.

The company has improved in technology, innovations, services and accomplished in bringing business solutions to customers and other stakeholders all around the world.

In his official address at the event, the Director-General of the Universal Postal Union Bishar A. Hussein used the occasion to congratulate the PAPU membership and the entire secretariat for the 40th milestone chalked.

"Forty years is a good age to look back and reflect on what you have been able to achieve; the challenges you have faced, and the lessons learned that will help shape the future. We often say that life begins at 40. This is also true for PAPU given that the dynamics in the postal industry today will present exciting times ahead as you strive to further transform the African post," he said.

The PAPU Secretary-General further hinted that the next focus for African posts should now be to develop e-commerce capabilities and integrate with other players in the value chain to achieve competitiveness in pricing and service delivery.