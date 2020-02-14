NDC Will Win 2020 Elections To Rescue Ghanaians From Hardship--Tetteh Chaie

Listen to article

Mr. Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his outfit will work hard to win the 2020 elections to save Ghanaians from incompetent Akufo-Addo.

He said the party was aware of the arduous task ahead but was positive that it was surmountable with hard work and a good campaign message.

“The Grassroots are yearning for the party to return to power” and needed everyone who loved Ghana to work towards NDC’s victory in the 2020 general elections in order to rescue the country from “the mismanagement,” Theophilus Tetteh Chaie told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV

The Former Ablekuma Central Member of Parliament said an important step into victory 2020 is the aggressiveness and dedication that “we attach at the grounds levels of the party”.

He underscored the need for the branch executives to touch base with the electorate and explained why the NDC was the better option ahead of the general election next year.

Tetteh Chaie stated that, things were not going on well with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration resulting in hardships and charged supporters of the NDC to work harder for victory in the impending elections.

The majority of Ghanaians, he noted, were fed up with the growing difficult living conditions, stressing that, they would continue to demonstrate until the government responded positively to the plight of the people.

---KingdomfmOnline