Justice For Ruth Eshun Should Be Well Served

The Secretariat of NAHSAG has noted with grief the appalling trail of attacks on health personnel within the country. It saddens our hearts as a body to have the very people we are serving rise against us to the point of taking our lives from us. We could not resist but register our displeasure about this crime and add our voice to the teeming voices seeking justice for these victims.

On the 3rd of February 2020, Ms Ruth Ama Eshun (May Her Soul Rest in Perfect Peace) was a victim of rape and gruesome murder at Ayuom in the Bosomtwe District, Ashanti Region.

Just a week after, a student nurse undertaking her clinical attachment at Abura Dunkwa Hospital was also attacked and beaten unthinkably to a pulp while returning home from a late afternoon shift. She was inhumanly butchered in an attempt to defend herself.

The police have apprehended and imprisoned the culprits to four (4) years imprisonment which we highly praise.

We commend the Ghana police service for their commitment to the protection of the citizenry. We in the same vein entreat the police to swiftly act on finding all the culprits involved in Ms. Ruth’s murder and bring closure to this case through justice. We must feel safe and secure serving this nation as health students, graduates, and workers.

The general public should see health personnel as partners in the development of this nation and should as much as practicable give us a helping hand with respect to protection when the need arises.

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) seek JUSTICE for Ms Ruth and any other person(s) who have suffered attacks in any form.

We send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Ruth. NAHSAG stands with you in these hard times.

#Justice4RuthEshun

#JUSTICE4RUTHNOW!!

Signed

Moses N. Bondong Faustina Aikins Mariamah Adama – Issah

President General Secretary Women’s Commissioner