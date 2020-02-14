NDC Should Leave The EC Alone--Obiri Boahen Jabs

Listen to article

Nana Obiri Boahen, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary, has appealed to supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from acts that might affect the stability of the country.

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) should be given the opportunity to collate and declare the winner of the presidential election as constitutionally mandated.

“Let us respect the Constitution. The EC is doing its work,” he said.

He urged the opposition party to rather concentrate on “compiling lies into their green book”.

“EC is an independent entity. The President of the land is even not in a position to influence their decision…What is the NDC so much afraid of about the change of the voters’ register or is there something they are not telling us?,” Nana Obiri Boahen told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV

The need for a commission of integrity, a commission that is not the subject of manipulation by anybody, Nana Obiri Boahen stressed, is absolutely vital to the direction which the Ghanaian people have decided to go, i.e. the attachment to multi-party democracy.

Obiri Boahen has reiterated that President Akufo-Addo does not need the Electoral Commission (EC) to win an election.

The EC is a critical feature of democracy and should be protected by all and sundry save, of course, those who could not care a hoot about good governance and civility.

---KingdomfmOnline