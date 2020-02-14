2020 Elections: Obiri Boahen Descends On Mahama For Attacking EC Boss

Listen to article

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has chided former President Mahama for sounding a chaotic warning to the EC chair for his decision to compile new register ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, his comments could trigger violence and chaos within the political landscape during the 2020 polls.

”The comments by Mahama is needless and madness, how can a former President talk like that? Such comments will incite his party supporters to cause violence during the elevations,” Nana Obiri Boahen told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV

The NDC flagbearer cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against the compilation of a new voter’s register.

“So if on December 7, 2020, we all go to our polling stations to vote and the machines fail or a lot of people don’t find their names and the election doesn’t go down well, then what are we going to do.

“That is why we [Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register] are telling Jean Mensah and her outfit that they should be careful,” he said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that it is on course to produce new credible biometric voters register and dispatch copies to all the constituencies by November 8.

By its calendar, which has been shown to some senior journalists and editors as part of its engagement and consultation with key stakeholders, the EC estimates that the registration process, the exhibition of register and adjudication on challenges raised will all end by October 26, this year.

---KingdomfmOnline