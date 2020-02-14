Upper West Regional Edu Director Interdicted Over Bribery Claims

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the Upper West Regional Director of the Service, over alleged corrupt practices.

The Director, Duncan Nsor, has been asked to step aside for investigations into allegations of bribery in the appointment of heads of some second-cycle schools in the region.

In his absence, the Wa Municipal Director of Education will assume temporary responsibility for education in the region.

Confirming the development to Citi News, Public Relations Officer at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, indicated that the decision was made after the Service received a petition against the conduct of Mr Nsor.

“We received a petition that Mr. Nsoh had sold a wooden truck to himself. The vehicle was for the school for the deaf in the Upper West Region which he used to convey his belonging from the school to where he lives now. One week after, he never returned the vehicle. When he was asked, he said the vehicle had been auctioned. The right processes were not followed in auctioning the car. The government also paid transfer allowance to teachers who were eligible in the region and for teachers who got the monies, Mr. Nssh took ten per cent of the monies each.” Allegations

Mr. Nsor’s interdiction follows allegations which include:

1. Circumstances surrounding the auctioning of a track belonging to Wa School for the Deaf, which vehicle at the time of the auctioning was under his care and his refusal to inform the school and the Director-General of the development.

2. Allegations of bribery in the appointment of some Heads of some second cycle schools in the Region.

3. Alleged deduction of monies from some allowances due to some teachers in the region.

Meanwhile, the GES says he should be prepared to appear before an Investigation Committee for a probe.

---citinewsroom