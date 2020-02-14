With You: A Poem By S. Kojo Frimpong Listen to articleWant to be with youSo I can draw the solar systemOn your eyes,I will put inside you the secret of the worldAnd kiss you till you smell of air,Fell your tender soft touchAnd get closer to your heartSo I can count every beat like 1,2,3,4,5 to infinity. I am like a creepy plantCrawling in the soils of your heartOn the Earth of your soul,That is where I want to find lifeAnd that is where I want to stay eternallyFeel the sweet scented flavor on my skinAnd explore all the beauty of our loveFrom deep within my secret gardenleave me stark naked and defenselessOn an empty beach.Make me venerableAnd consume meWildly and greedilyLike you have never tasted anything of me beforeAnd when you smile,Smile wide for you have everything you'd ever need In my pale brown eyes.S KojoFrimpong(Poems from the graves)
