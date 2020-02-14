With You: A Poem

Listen to article

Want to be with you

So I can draw the solar system

On your eyes,

I will put inside you the secret of the world

And kiss you till you smell of air,

Fell your tender soft touch

And get closer to your heart

So I can count every beat like 1,2,3,4,5 to infinity.

I am like a creepy plant

Crawling in the soils of your heart

On the Earth of your soul,

That is where I want to find life

And that is where I want to stay eternally

Feel the sweet scented flavor on my skin

And explore all the beauty of our love

From deep within my secret garden

leave me stark naked and defenseless

On an empty beach.

Make me venerable

And consume me

Wildly and greedily

Like you have never tasted anything of me before

And when you smile,

Smile wide for you have everything you'd ever need

In my pale brown eyes.

S KojoFrimpong

(Poems from the graves)