ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.02.2020 General News

Jean Mensa Visits Otumfuo

By News Desk
Jean Mensa Visits Otumfuo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, 12th February led a 10-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit afforded the Chairperson and her delegation the opportunity to brief the King on the various reforms that had taken place since their assumption of office.

There were also discussions on operational issues relating to the electoral processes in the lead up to the conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Welcoming the delegation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his appreciation for the visit and urged the Commission to continue to work in consonance with the Constitution for a successful Presidential and Parliamentary Elections on December 7th 2020.

2132020104129-vaqduhgtsn-img-20200213-wa0017-1024x683

Members of the delegation included Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations.

The rest are Adwoa Asuama Abrefa,Rebecca Adjalo and Hajia Sa – adatu Maida all Commission members and Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director Electoral Services, The IT Consultant Dr. Yaw Ofori – Adjei , Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director Public Affairs and Benjamin Bano Bio, Ashanti regional Director of the EC.

---Daily Guide

General News

TOP STORIES

Jean Mensa Visits Otumfuo
2 hours ago

EPA To Engage Groups To Tackle Climate Change
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line