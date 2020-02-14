Jean Mensa Visit Otumfuo

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, 12th February led a 10-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit afforded the Chairperson and her delegation the opportunity to brief the King on the various reforms that had taken place since their assumption of office.

There were also discussions on operational issues relating to the electoral processes in the lead up to the conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Welcoming the delegation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his appreciation for the visit and urged the Commission to continue to work in consonance with the Constitution for a successful Presidential and Parliamentary Elections on December 7th 2020.

Members of the delegation included Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations.

The rest are Adwoa Asuama Abrefa,Rebecca Adjalo and Hajia Sa – adatu Maida all Commission members and Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director Electoral Services, The IT Consultant Dr. Yaw Ofori – Adjei , Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director Public Affairs and Benjamin Bano Bio, Ashanti regional Director of the EC.

---Daily Guide