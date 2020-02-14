EPA To Engage Groups To Tackle Climate Change

Listen to article

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it will soon engage various unions in the country on the issue of climate change and how to safeguard the environment.

This comes after a delegation from the EPA between the period of 2nd and 12th December 2019 travelled to Spain to participate in the COP 25 event.

The event which was on various thematic areas including Energy, Water, Agriculture and Forestry, however, ended inconclusively.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Director for Corporate Affairs of the EPA, Angelina Ama Tutuaa said the EPA is targeting various unions for direct impact of issues regarding climate change on the society.

“We are doing our best but you need to also understand that if people do not understand the issues, they will not comply with what we are talking about. So that is why we started with the media. We would still go out there and discuss further. Our target is with the unions. We have a working committee; the response measure technical working group and there we have the unions, research institutions, and the sectors that are implementing the nationally determined contribution. The unions will be our conduit to talking to the bigger body,” she stated.

---citinewsroom