Overland-Tandberg, A Silicon Valley Based Full Data Life Cycle Management Company Targets Ghana

Overland-Tandberg, a Silicon Valley-based global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions has publically announced its readiness and commitment to start operations in Ghana.

The CEO and Chairman of the company, Eric Kelly, made the announcement at the closing bell-ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York on 11 February 2020.

Addressing the Executives who had gathered for the ceremony, Mr. Kelly shared his company's strategy to expand its operations to Africa, particularly, Ghana. "Over the last 40 years, we have done business in over 90 countries, and it's now time to expand, this time to Ghana", he stated.

Mr. Kelly also commended Ghana's Ambassador, H.E. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, who was a special guest of honor, for his role in making Overland-Tandberg's plan to operate in Ghana possible. "A few months ago, the Ambassador met with us and sold Ghana to us and encouraged our company to set up operations in Ghana. We have worked at a neck-breaking speed to make this possible in just about three months. And I'm happy to say that we have acquired office space in Ghana and ready to start operations soon."

Last year, the Ambassador of Ghana to the United States met with Senior Executives of high profile tech companies in San Francisco including eBay, SAP, Overland-Tanberg, Pay Pal, Bosch, etc and encouraged them to consider extending their operations to Ghana.

Overland-Tandberg was founded in 1979 and provides excellent data storage and archive solutions that are reliable and mindfully built for the Enterprise and SMB. This year, the company is celebrating 40 years as a global technology leader protecting the digital assets of businesses in about 90 countries.