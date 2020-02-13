JIIL Trains Midwives On Cardiotocography At Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Some selected midwives at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital have benefitted from a day's training on the use of cardiotocograph to enhance maternal health at Ghana's largest referral facility.

Organized by the Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL), the training sought to sharpen the skills of beneficiaries to improve service delivery.

Cardiotocography is a technical means of recording fetal heartbeat and the uterine contractions during pregnancy, using the cardiotocograph.

It is widely used antenatally and in labour to detect fetal hypoxia since the fetal heart rate can be analyzed visually by describing the baseline, variability, and clinical changes.

With the high rate of maternal and infant mortality in Ghana, the training formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the institute in combating the needless deaths of women and infants during childbirth.

It was facilitated by Mrs. Mavis Addo-Pappoe, a United Kingdom (UK) based Midwife Consultant who took participants through the effective use of the equipment.

Mr. Daniel Jackson, the Managing Director of JIIL, said there is a wide skills gap between what professionals study in school and the practical application of knowledge on the field; hence, the need to bridge that gap.

He said, with the world fast progressing and technology rapidly increasing, it is important to expose professionals to the current trend of technology to ensure efficiency and quality delivery of service.

The training for the midwives, he said, was to equip the participants to be abreast with the use of the cardiotocograph when attending to pregnant women.

According to him, the expectation is to increase the knowledge of the midwives to be able to swiftly determine whether patients are in danger for the necessary action to be taken to save lives.

Mr. Jackson said JIIL would continue to roll out more skills-based training to empower health professionals for quality healthcare delivery.