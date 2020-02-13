Savanah Region: 'Man Of God' Gives Back To Hospital That Once Saved His Life

The leader of International Central Gospel Church Holy Ghost Temple, Accra, Rev. Prophet Yaw Annor has led a team of church members to donate Health Delivery Equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(NICU) of the West Gonja Catholic Hospital in the Savannah Region.

The church through the support of its partner--Shepherd Wing, an NGO; donated 18 incubators, phototherapy for neonatal jaundice,582 diapers,328 surgical examination gloves,861 syringes,200 nasal materials among other consumables as part of effort to boost health care delivery at the facility.

In donating the equipment, Rev.Yaw Annor said he took motivation from the fact that, the West Gonja Hospital once saved his life when he was born a premature baby.

He added that, but for the timely intervention of the hospital, he wouldn't have been alive today, hence the motivation to give back to the hospital.

The man of God recounted his early school days in Damongo-Canteen,15 years ago, adding that, health care delivery and education at all levels are among the flagships interventions of the church.

He bemoaned the lack of adequate health resources in the country to enable universal access to basic health care in accordance with the wish of God for every human being to be in good health and for every baby to survive after delivery.

"This hospital once saved my life and my father was also admitted into the hospital when he suffered a hernia attack over 20 years ago.I was born a premature baby with my birth weight being three pounds,10 ounces. But for where and when I was born, I wouldn't have been standing here to help in delivering these equipment.

There are many great people that are going to be born here. The enemy will find all means to end their lives, but we are partnering with God to save as many children as we can as regards to premature deaths. When I look back to the land(Gonjaland) that gave me so much, I always want to appreciate this land because, this is where I received Jesus Christ, " Rev.Annor recounted.

Mrs. Annor, the wife of the prophet exhorted hospital management and staff to prolong the "lives" of the equipment with good care in order to save the lives of many needy children.

She encouraged the health personnel to keep up their good works and serve humanity to the best of their ability, remarking that, "service to mankind is service to God."

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Vitalis Saadaare said the donation of the equipment is very timely as it will help resolve the logistical and technical challenges currently preventing the operationalization of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He expressed gratitude to the ICGC Holy Ghost Temple for the generous donation and promised to put the equipment into good use to prevent infant mortalities at the hospital.

The Acting Hospital Administrator,Rev.Fr.Lazarus Annyereh, commended the church for the donation, describing the gesture as a very profound way of expressing ecumenism.

He disclosed that, aside from the hospital having the needed skilled staff, the doctor for the staff will be training personnel to be assigned to the NICU.

According to him, it is the responsibility of all churches to respond to the needs of every country, to save lives, protect lives and promote lives.

Chief David Bagbeasewura, David Bankam thanked the church on behalf of the Gonja Traditional Council for the donation and called on other individuals and organizations to emulate the good examples by supporting the hospital in terms of infrastructure and logistics.

The function was chaired by Chief Abdallah Tolodompewura Ahmed Abdallah of CHRAJ.

Present also were heads of units of the hospital, Communications Director of DEPSOCOM, Mr.Zaabelle Mathew, the assemblyman for Canteen Electoral Area, Hon. Ananpansah B Abraham, the media among others.