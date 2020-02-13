NADMO Donates Relief Items To Ghanaians In Togo

The National Disaster Management Organization (Nadmo) on the 13th of February presented relief items to some Ghanaians at the Port de Perch ( Fishing Habour) in Katanga, Togo.

The beneficiaries are victims of fire outbreak.

The fire outbreak which happened at the dawn of 3rd January 2020 destroyed the entire property of over 2500 Ghanaians and other nationals living in Katanga.

Situation assessment which was carried out by the Civil Defence in Togo working in close collaboration with NADMO Ghana and the Ghana Mission in Togo revealed properties such as Fishing nets, outboard motors, fridges for the fish mongers, sewing machines, home appliances and personal belongings of these Nationals were completely destroyed.

A delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed Habib Tajani, and accompanied by the Deputy Minister of National Security, Henry Quartey, the Director General of Nadmo Eric Agyemang-Prempeh, Deputy Director General of Nadmo Hon. Seji Saji and a team of Nadmo officials joined the Ghana Mission in Togo Kofi Mensah Demetia to present food and non food items to the victims and assured them of Government commitments to citizens both home and abroad.

Nana Gyedu Chief of the Ghanaian Community in Lome, and Mr. Mawuko Avino Blabo the Katanga community President who recieved the present on behalf of the victims thanked the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic of Ghana for coming to their aid and also for the many achievements by his Government for the good people of Ghana both in Ghana and Abroad.

—Daily Guide