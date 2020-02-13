Oyibi Gonten Mantse, Stop Hunger-Colorado Feeding Kids To Feed Deprived Children

Listen to article

The Oyibi Gonten Mantse, who is also the Regent of the Nungua Mankralo stool, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, is in partnership with a non-profit organisation (NGO) based in Colorado, United States of America (USA), to provide nutritious meals to poor families in Africa.

Under the partnership arrangement, the NGO ‘Stop Hunger-Colorado Feeding Kids’ will collaborate with the Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II Foundation to identify and provide street children and other deprived families with healthy meals to enable them to live decent lives.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II said the partnership was forged when he was invited as the special guest at an event in the USA organised by the NGO.

“There are a lot of innocent children in our part of the world who need support to get three healthy meals a day, and even though the phenomenon is quite glaring, not much is being done about it.

What I saw in Colorado regarding the work they are doing encouraged me to bring such quality of well-meaning kindness to Africa where it is very much needed,” he said.

Eliminating hunger

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II explained that the NGO was a volunteer organisation that had for the past 12 years helped with the global effort to eliminate hunger around the world.

He said the partnership would focus on achieving selected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal Two which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

“I am comfortable with the work already done and look forward to what we are about to do in Africa after observing, in the past few weeks, about 180,000 meals provided freely to families in need in the Caribbean. I believe that gesture in Africa will be highly welcomed,” he said.

---graphic.com.gh