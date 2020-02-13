Ghanaians Consume Contaminated Poultry Products From Brazil

Contaminated poultry products from Brazil have been distributed to the general public in Ghana, DGN Online, has gathered from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

A document from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture said four containers of poultry products were imported into Ghana from Brazil without Veterinary permit and health certificate by Perez Frozen Foods Limited and Perfect God Enterprise.

“Upon an alert from the Brazilian authorities that the contents of containers were infected, the Veterinary Services Directorate decided to impound the four (4) containers,” it said.

It added that “but without the knowledge of the Veterinary Services Directorate of Ministry of Food and Agriculture, three of the containers were cleared from the port and their contents were distributed to the general public.”

It noted that “the remaining one (1) was detained and its contents sampled by the Accra Veterinary Laboratory and found to be infected with bacteria, salmonella enteriditis as alerted by Brazilian authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has decided to destroy the contents of the container on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the disposal site in Tema.

—Daily Guide