Kwahu Kotoso Chief To Woo Investors

Listen to article

The Omanhene of Kwahu Kotoso Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwakye Owusu Ansah II has outlined his vision to promote socio-economic and infrastructural development in area.

The progressive Chief is of the view that traditional rulers who are the custodians of the land have the primary responsibility to spearhead the development of their communities before thinking of Central Government's support.

Speaking in an interview with a section of the Media in Accra, Nana Kwakye Owusu Ansah II therefore unveiled plans to woo more investors to Kwahu Kotoso, the Kwahuman and Ghana in general.

According to him, most communities are poor and underdeveloped as a result of their over-reliance on the government.

The Chief revealed that his Royal Palace is collaborating with Monsom JK Group Limited to organise the first ever Kwahu Kotoso Awards and Educational Development Projects Fund.

His intention is to bring more local and foreign investors to support his vision of promoting Education, Health, Sports, Tourism, Water and Sanitation, Business, and infrastructure.

The event which is scheduled to take place on 11th April at Kwahu will be preceded by the official launching in Accra on 19th February.

The Leader of Monsom JK Group Limited, Mr. Jonathan Attah Kwarteng said the Kotoso Chief is setting example for other chiefs to take charge of the development of their communities.

"Chiefs are naturally influential and have the powers to effect the needed change or to be agents of development in their communities. I am proud to associate with the vision of the Kotoso Chief and I think other chiefs can emulate him".

Mr. Kwarteng noted that the Fund is expected to provide scholarships to over 1,000 needy but brilliant students.

He said it is also to promote local businesses and infrastructure in the community, and more importantly create jobs for the idle youth.

The Kotoso community, he indicated, is gifted with fertile lands, water bodies and other natural resources that can be harnessed for development purposes.

Mr. Kwarteng therefore called on all sons and daughters of Kwahu Kingdom to come and support the chief during the launching on the 19th February and the main event on April 11.