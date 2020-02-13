Face The Wrath Of Volta Gods If...Abronye Given 72-Hours

The attention of the Deku Family of Avernopeme Akatsi South District of the Volta Region has been drawn to a video currently trending on Social Media.

Also, a news item authenticated the said video and carried out by Adom TV mid-day news on the 10th of February, 2020 in which the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye D.C. was seen pouring libation and invoking the wrath of the gods in a cemetery and asserting that our son Yayra has alleged on his Facebook wall that he Abronye has been given five (5) of the 500 missing excavators.

We have contacted our son through a phone conversion and he has denied any allegations whatsoever and our further checks on his Facebook page to authenticate Abronye’s claim revealed that no such allegation was levelled against Abronye D.C.

We are therefore giving Abronye D. C. 72hrs ultimatum to reverse the curse through the same medium and render an unqualified apology to Yayra Koku and the entire Deku family or face the wrath of Torgbui Zakadza of Nogokpo, Torgbui Hogbatso of Atiavi, Torgbui Ga of Klikor and Torgbui Ga of Avenorfeme.

Thank you.

Signed

Coker Gbedzaha – Head of Family