Accept Responsibility For Any Chaos In December – Mahama To Jean Mensa

Former President John Mahama has advised the electoral commission to reconsider their position on the voters’ register impasse arguing the country does not have enough time for a new register before the December polls.

“If you look at the amount of time left and the fact that they are now going to bring in new machines and start writing names for a new register and then train people to man the machines, we are saying the time left is too short,” Mr Mahama said when fishermen from Axim paid a courtesy call on him Wednesday.

He stressed: “So if on the day of voting, people can’t find their names and the machines don’t work well, and things don’t go well, what do we do? that’s why we are telling Jean Mensah and the Commission that they should be careful because this country has been living in peace before they came and so they should do anything to create chaos for us.

“If they say they won’t listen and they will go ahead with their new register plans and chaos happens, they should own up and accept responsibility”.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voter Register has presented a petition to the Jubilee House

The petition to the presidency would mean that the current and former presidents of the country have been informed of their reasons to protest the decision by the EC to compile a new register.

A meeting between the parties and the eminent advisory committee ended inconclusively. The EC however in a statement said the majority of stakeholders who attended the meeting agreed to a new register.

