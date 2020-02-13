There Is Noting New NDC Has To Offer Ghanaians--Kusi Boafo

Thomas Kusi Boafo, the CEO of the Public Sector Reforms says National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks the vision and competence to be given the mandate to run the affairs of a serious country like Ghana.

Kusi Boafo noted that” because the NDC has no vision for the country, they only resort to attacking the personality of people in government as their only resort.”

“NDC is not a serious party, they are visionless and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, the NPP came to power with a plan and we have executed most of the plans,” Thomas Kusi Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM 100.1

He said the former president and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians, mismanaged the economy, embezzled state funds hence should not be allowed to rule again.

He, however, expressed concern about the message Mr. Mahama will use for his campaign since he recorded the biggest defeat in the last elections.

Ghanaians he said will have the shock of their lives should Mr. Mahama and his visionless NDC return to power in 2020.

---KingdomfmOnline