Bryan Acheampong Moved To Interior Ministry

President Akufo-Addo has reassigned Bryan Acheampong as Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security.

He is now Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior following, a statement from the presidency, Thursday said.

Also reassigned is Henry Quartey, who until today was the Deputy Minister for Interior.

The Ayawaso Central legislator with immediate effect is now Deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security.

