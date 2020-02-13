Bawumia Has Raised The Bar Of A Vice President - Kusi-Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo, says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has raised the bar of the quality of a Vice President in terms of economic delivering and management.

According to him, his political journey so far has been as glittering as an astute economist prior to him becoming a politician.

“So now you know why Dr. Bawumia is regarded as the best Vice President in the history of the 4th Republic. I would just describe him as the “complete politician in the 4th Republic,” Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM 100.1.

However, he said, "Dr. Bawumia has lived up to expectations and risen above the standards of all former Vice Presidents. Today, he is highly visible and known to have championed key bold policies and decisions of government.”

Kusi-Boafo described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s best, most impactful and hardworking Vice President in the 4th Republic. "Never in the history of Ghana, has a Vice President been so visible and notable in government business."

He emphasised, "Dr Bawumia seems to have discovered the trick to economic breakthrough for a middle-income economy that many people have not seen."