Aliu Mahama Son Pays Tribute To Kufour, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia For Supporting His Education

Son of former Vice President, the late Aliu Mahama and parliamentary aspirant for the Yendi constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has paid tribute to senior members of the New Patriotic Party John Agyekum Kufour, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the role they played in ensuring he received the best possible education.

According to him, these three personalities, in particular, have been instrumental in his life.

Speaking on Citi TV's Point of View, Farouk Mahama said that their influence over the years on him did much to make him a better person after his father's demise.

“Former President Kufour took me there and paid my fees for all the years in Prempeh College before he was President. I stayed in the same house at Apegyafie, with my senior brother Napo, and his brothers. We were all living together. This was from 1998 to 2000,” he said.

“Kufuor was my daddy's friend. One day, he came and told my dad that he wanted to take me to school, so one night I was just there when he sent his driver to pick me up from Tamale to Kumasi. My dad and President Kufuor had been friends from the nineties and they had been allies for years. There was a relationship before politics. He has been someone who has touched my life,” he added.

He also spoke of how Dr. Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo helped him.

“I have to say this today, not because I have to project certain people but I remember after my dad had passed on, Dr. Bawumia paid some of my fees in the UK during my Master’s program at Coventry University. Nana Akufo-Addo also gave me money for my flight when I was going for my graduation and called to congratulate me,” he further noted.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama also stated that he aspires to go to Parliament because “I believe that Yendi has a lot of challenges. Looking at what my predecessors have done, and the developmental aspects, the poverty aspect, the lack of development there, I want to help change a lot there.”

