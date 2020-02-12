Affram Plains North Assembly Receives Ambulance

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr. Samuel Kena has assured the people of Afram Plains North of the government’s resolve to support the development of the area. He said the district would not be left out in the various flagship programs of the government.

He said the district is a beneficiary of the ‘One District One Warehouse and other initiatives. Mr. Kena said the government will not renege in fulfilling promises made to Ghanaians in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

He said the good works of the government is clearly manifested in the various social interventions currently taking place in the country.

Mr. Samuel Kena made this assertion during the presentation of the newly acquired ambulance recently commissioned by the President.

He said the coming of the ambulance shall help improve emergency delivery service in the district. He said people living in the remotest part of the district are the most affected in emergency situations.

They have difficulty getting prompt emergency services in times of need. The coming of the ambulance is therefore timely.

The DCE appealed to the general public to make use of the ambulance and also stop making prank calls to the station.

He used the occasion to announce 112 as the new emergency number to access the services of ambulance, police, and fire. Mr. Kena assured the Ambulance Service of the Assembly’s readiness to assist them to discharge their duties effectively.

For his part, the District Officer in charge of the Ambulance Service, S.A.E.M.T Zotra assured the DCE of the preparedness of the personnel to promptly respond to emergency situations and follow all protocols involved in offering emergency service.

The vehicle he promised shall be used for the intended purpose and maintained. He appealed to the DCE to offer the needed support to the Service.