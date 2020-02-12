Dwamena Akenten SHS: Housemaster Fight Back Allegation Over Death Of Sick Student

Listen to article

A Senior Housemaster of the Dwamena Akenten Senior High School, Andrew Agyeman has rejected claims that the refusal to grant a sick student an exeat led to his death.

The student, Issaka Karim, was reported dead on Tuesday 11th February 2020, after his senior housemaster allegedly refused to grant him an exeat to seek medical attention.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Agyeman debunked the claims that Issaka died because he was refused an exeat.

He said students of the school are advised to report to authorities when they are unwell.

“The allegation you have is neither here nor there. We are always here 24 hours, checking the students, knowing their whereabouts. We tell them that when they are sick, they should seek permission. Even if the headmaster isn't around, as a senior housemaster, I can guarantee them to go to the hospital. So, the allegation that we denied him the exeat is not true. As parents, we will not allow the students to die. We found him in the dormitory in the afternoon, where we saw that the condition was not good. So, we decided that, we should take him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, father of the deceased, Mililu Agongo has expressed grief over the death of his son.

