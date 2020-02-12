VIDEO: Bawumia Is The Most Incompetent Vice President Of Our Time--Horace Fires

Listen to article

Leading member of the main opposition party NDC and former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most incompetent vice president Ghana has ever had in the fourth republic.

Horace said the poor manner the NPP has handled Ghana's economy shows its lead 'Economist Dr. Bawumia' has failed woefully.

He cited particularly, the 40-Member Committee set up to investigate the depreciation of the Ghana cedi currency against the US Dollar.

Horace Ankrah was speaking in an interview with ModernGhana Exclusives.

