Basic And Tertiary Education Will Be Free Under LPG Government

The next government of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) will work hard to make sure that education from the basic to the tertiary level is made free for all Ghanaians, Margret Sarfo, the General Secretary of the Party has said.

According to her, the LPG would focus on building a solid human resource base that would be sensitive, responsible and responsive enough to contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the country.

She stated that the flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo would review the educational system to make second cycle institutions part of the free compulsory basic education initiative and make tertiary education with technical and vocational institutions inclusive, free, to help develop the necessary human resource for development.”

“What you need to do is to enhance the capacities of the faculties, raise the standards for which students are admitted and make sure staff are well taken care of so that they will be able to -offer the best tertiary education that we can have at the university level,” Margret Sarfo told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Margret Sarfo attributed the numerous challenges confronting the economy to lack of research and prudent planning, adding that, it was only the CPP that had the vision to restore hope in the lives of Ghanaians.

The General Secretary promised that all the defunct factories would be fully revamped to produce goods and services in order to reduce imports and create job avenues for the teeming youth, to improve lives.

