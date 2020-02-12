CenProG Research Reveals Why Female NPP MP’s Could Retain Seats In Upcoming Primaries

Listen to article

A research conducted by the Center for Progressive Governance (CenProG) has revealed that female Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are likely to retain their seats in the upcoming primaries.

The latest findings from a research conducted by CenProG into the NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Ashanti Region has revealed that the female MP’s are doing well.

The exercise which was centered around the best performing and most liked NPP MPs in the Region proved that all five female MPs are doing well and within the top 15 of all Parliamentarians in the Region.

“All five (5) female MPs were within the top 15 and two (2) made it into the top five. This goes to underscore the need for more women representation in parliament”, the findings of the CenProG research disclosed.

The research further uncovered that female MPs attract floating voters during elections, giving an indication that they will have a better chance of benefiting from such voters during the primaries slated for April 2020.

“One significant quality that was common amongst female MPs is their attractiveness to the floating voters. This is important because a significant number of floating voters said their choice of Presidential candidate is affected by who the parliamentary candidate is”, the research according to CenProG has said.

Top performing and most likely NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region according to CenProG below:

1. MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WHO HAVE PERFORMED WELL AND MOST LIKELY TO GET ANOTHER TERM

Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, Kwabre East

The youngest legislator in the parliament of Ghana, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah is the most liked NPP MP in the Ashanti region. Respondents cite charisma, eloquence, attractiveness to floating voters and integrity as the qualities they look for in a Member of Parliament. Out of respondents in the Kwabre East constituency who said they were NPP members, 96% named her as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP. 89% said there were satisfied with her performances; out of with 90% indicated there were very satisfied. 92% of the floating voters named her as the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP, 87% were satisfied with her performance; out of which 88% said they were very satisfied.

CenProG’s verdict: Averagely, 94% of the respondents named Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP with 88% satisfied with her performance. Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah may not go unopposed but she is most likely to beat whoever contests her in the Parliamentary primaries because her approval ratings remain very high amongst her constituents and the highest in the region. It is therefore in the interest of the NPP to avoid a long and bitter contest by allowing the current MP to contest unopposed.

Hon. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Manhyia South

The Minister of Education may not be liked by some outside his party and the Ashanti region but he is the second most liked NPP MP in the Ashanti Region. Respondents cite charisma, eloquence, closeness to grassroots, attractiveness to floating voters and long service/commitment to party as the qualities they look for in a Member of Parliament. 94% of respondents in the Manhyia South constituency who said they were NPP members named Hon. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP. 90% said there were satisfied with his performances; out of with 85% indicated there were very satisfied. 89% of the floating voters named Napo as the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP, 86% were satisfied with his performance; out of which 83% said they were very satisfied.

CenProG’s verdict: On the average, 91.5% of the respondents named Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP with 88% satisfied with his performance. Napo may likely go unopposed as whoever will contest him is likely to face the wrath of his constituency executives who are solidly behind him coupled with his approval ratings; it is an exercise in futility to contest him.

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Suame

The Majority Leader is currently one of the most experienced legislators in Parliament and so it no news that he is one of the most liked NPP MPs in the Ashanti region. Respondents in this constituency cite charisma, integrity, eloquence, closeness to grassroots, attractiveness to floating voters and long service/commitment to party as the qualities they look for in a Member of Parliament. 89% of respondents from Suame believe the Majority leader is the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP. 86% said they were satisfied with his performances; out of with 82% indicated there were very satisfied. 88% of the floating voters named him as the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP, 80% were satisfied with her performance; out of which 87% said they were very satisfied.

CenProG’s verdict: Having stayed in Parliament for a long time and with a depth of institutional memory, he is one MP the NPP cannot afford to lose. With an average of 88.5% constituents believing that he has the qualities they want in their MP and 83% satisfied with his performance, it would be an uphill task trying to unseat Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu. His detractors have used his long stay in parliament as a basis for why he should be changed but the delegates would likely not buy any of that as his approval ratings rightly suggests. The Majority leader has advocated for some selected MPs being allowed to go unopposed and if the party were to take such a decision, it might be in the party’s interest in the long run.

Hon. Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei, Bosome Freho

Hon. Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei might not be the name on many lips in terms of national politics but her constituents adore her. Respondents cite integrity, incorruptibility, closeness to grassroots, attractiveness to floating voters and long service/commitment to party as the qualities they look for in a Member of Parliament. Of the respondents in her constituency who said they were NPP members, 87% named her as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP. 84% said there were satisfied with her performances; out of with 84% indicated there were very satisfied. 82% of the floating voters named her as the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP, 80% were satisfied with her performance; out of which 90% said they were very satisfied.

CenProG’s verdict: Hon Joyce Dei scored an average of 84.5% as the candidate with the qualities her constituents want in their Member of Parliament with 82% saying there were satisfied with her performances. Whether or not she goes unopposed in the parliamentary primaries, Hon Dei would certainly be representing the party in the 2020 elections.

Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah, Manhya North

Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah may have some bones to pick with the Ashanti regional party hierarchy due to past events but when it comes to his constituency, he seems to enjoy a lot of support. Respondents cite eloquence, closeness to grassroots, attractiveness to floating voters and long service/commitment to party as the qualities they look for in a Member of Parliament. 72% of the respondents in Manhyia north constituency who said they were NPP members, named Hon. Collins as the candidate with the qualities they wanted in an MP. 68% said there were satisfied with his performances; out of with 73% indicated there were very satisfied. 70% of the floating voters said he was the candidate with the qualities they want in an MP and are satisfied with her performance; out of which 65% said they were very satisfied.

CenProG’s verdict: The MP over the years has tried to bridge the gap between himself and some power brokers within the NPP, at least by his public utterances. It isunclear whether the people he sought to appease are willing to let go. What is clear however is the fact that he is liked by majority of his constituents both within and without the party. With an average of 71% saying he has the qualities they want in an MP and 66.5% saying they were satisfied with his performance, it is unlikely that Hon. Collins would be unseated in the parliamentary primaries. He would most certainly not be allowed to go unopposed because of the obvious, but his approval ratings should see him prevail at the end of the primaries.

