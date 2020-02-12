Nkwanta Youth Commends Olivia Aglago On Her Appointment

Listen to article

The leadership of Nkwanta Youth network has received information regarding your appointment as the newly appointed Oti Regional Coordinator for School feeding Program, We warmly congratulate you and your office.

We as a Youth Network have the pleasure to extend our words of felicitations to you as you assume your new office, Hon. Olivia Aglago, we as a Youth Network have monitored and realized that you are among one of the strongest Women that is really trying projecting Women and especially women and young ladies from Nkwanta South.

As the saying goes try to be neutral in your office and don't be politically motivated but ensure that quality meals are provided to our children within the region.

Furthermore, we as a Youth Network want to let you inform that all basic schools within the region need school feeding, try and ensure that you extend the program to cover the entire schools in your region during your tenure as the Coordinator.

Finally, we as a Youth Network shall not seat ideal but will also monitor the school feeding program regarding the quality and quantity of meals provided from time to time and report otherwise to your office for redress. Let's all rise up and support her to discharge her duties as the Regional Coordinator for School Feeding without fear or favour.

Congratulations once again.

Signed.

David Naboare

Convenor

Nkwanta Youth Network

0206092748

Nkwanta