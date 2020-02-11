SSNIT Launches Business Intelligence Tool To Track, Measure Performance

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched a business intelligence tool to track and measure performance of the Trust.

Speaking at the launch, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang stated that the Operational Business Analytics tool will help the Trust measure performance and improve upon areas where they are not doing so well.

“It will also support us to track if we are on course for the goals and targets we set for ourselves. And it will assist us to ensure that our staff perform at the highest level of productivity.”

Dr John Ofori -Tenkorang stated that businesses the world over, are now consistently looking for solutions that will positively impact their operations so they can function more efficiently, save money, time and provide convenience for their clients.

“SSNIT is no different. We are determined to run our business in the most efficient manner so that the member and client ultimately benefits from our enhanced systems. It is in this light that the Trust continues to invest in relevant and cost – effective technologies like the Business Analytics tool.”

He explained that the Trust collects a lot of data; actuarial data, compliance data, financial data and that the data was a reservoir of information, which when mined and analysed, can unveil what areas.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang indicated that such data could be used to predict, inform and shape projections going into the future.

He added that tools like the Operational Business Analytics could help the Trust achieve this objective.

He said “using this results-based monitoring system will lead to greater diligence, high performance and hopefully an increase in the enthusiasm of staff in the Operations and Benefits Divisions which will lead to an increase in their output.”

The SSNIT Boss entreated staff to join management to build a merit – based organisation, where diligence, hard work and results were rewarded.

He stressed that tools like the Analytics Business tool will be critical in measuring performance and outcomes.

He added that, the implementation and roll out of other upcoming initiatives such as the reviewed performance management system, automated attendance system and a feedback system that measures service delivery and customer satisfaction within the Trust will help support the agenda of building a merit – based institution.

The Deputy Director-General, Operations and Benefits, Mrs Laurette Korkor Otchere, disclosed.