We Don't Need Jesus To Tell Us We're Suffering Under Akufo-Addo — Japhet Festus Gbede Jabs Bawumia

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede has called on the ruling New patriotic party to stop engaging in cheap propaganda.

In an article copied to Modernghana News, the Assemblymember aspirant for Wuxor, Have and Sremanu electoral in the December 17, 2019 district level election said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reduced himself to "gongo" beater in his village after mentioning figures that has nothing to do with economic growth."

Read full Statement below:

Japhet Festus Gbede of Sremanu Writes.

Bawumia has reduced himself to nothing before the decimal point.

It is sad that the Vice President of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was sidelined recently by his own party from the committee set up by the president to investigate the hardship in Ghana under president Akuffo Addo was in Kumasi today to do what he is still important in the NPP for( lies and propaganda).

Who doesn't know that common macroeconomic factors that include gross domestic product, the rate of employment, the rate of inflation, the level of government debt tells we the concern citizens but not spectators of this country the dooms this NPP government has created for Ghana.

The figures you mentioned today are not the reality on the ground, if you care to know, I would like to tell you and the whole NPP that,

1. In 2016, the Ghanaian paid an average of 1.5 Cedis for 1 unit of water consumed, today, in less than 4 years under the NPP the same Ghanaian is paying 5.56 Cedis for the same unit of water consumed. Please pick your water bills and check.

2. In 2016, petrol/diesel sold for 14 Cedis a gallon in less than 4 years under President Akufo Addo the same gallon is selling for about 28 Cedis today. Kerosene prices equally increased by same margins.

3. In 2016, the Ghanaian filled a 15Kg LPG cylinder for 50 Cedis or less but today under President Akufo Addo in less than 4 years you need 100 Cedis plus to fill the same 15Kg cylinder.

4. In 2016, the cedi traded for about 3.8 to the dollar, today in less than 4 years you need almost 5.8 Cedis to get one dollar. It is sad to note that for the first time in the history of our dear country, our beloved cedi has been rated by Bloomberg as the cheapest currency in the world. What that means is we have failed where others have succeeded. This issue is so serious to the extent that the government has to set up a Committee to investigate the poor performance of the Cedi.

5. The Ghanaian is paying more for transportation today under President Akufo Addo than they paid in 2016 under President Mahama.

6. Ghanaians are paying more for electricity today than they did in 2016.

7. Ghanaians are paying more for spare parts today than they did in 2016 even though we are told duties on spare parts have been reduced drastically.

8. Ghanaians are paying more for every good and service they consume today than they did in 2016 under President Mahama.

Wake up, Dr. Bawumia, he added.